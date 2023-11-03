The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game against the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Connor Clifton find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Connor Clifton score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Clifton stats and insights

Clifton is yet to score through eight games this season.

In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Clifton has no points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 33 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

