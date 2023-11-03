Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks match up versus the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, a 130-111 loss versus the Raptors, Lillard totaled 15 points and six assists.

Below we will break down Lillard's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-115)

Over 24.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+122)

Over 4.5 (+122) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-156)

Over 5.5 (-156) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+110)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Knicks allowed 113.1 points per game last year, 12th in the league.

On the boards, the Knicks allowed 42 rebounds per game last year, seventh in the NBA in that category.

Conceding an average of 25.1 assists last year, the Knicks were the 13th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Knicks were ranked 25th in the league last season, allowing 13 makes per game.

Damian Lillard vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 39 38 7 7 8 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.