In the upcoming contest against the St. Louis Blues, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Dawson Mercer to light the lamp for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Dawson Mercer score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Mercer stats and insights

Mercer is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

Mercer has zero points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

