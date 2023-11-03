On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils clash with the St. Louis Blues. Is Dougie Hamilton going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Dougie Hamilton score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Hamilton stats and insights

In four of nine games this season, Hamilton has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blues.

Hamilton has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.

Hamilton's shooting percentage is 12.9%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 19.5 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

