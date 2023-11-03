Dougie Hamilton and the New Jersey Devils will play on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the St. Louis Blues. Does a wager on Hamilton intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Dougie Hamilton vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Hamilton Season Stats Insights

Hamilton's plus-minus this season, in 21:41 per game on the ice, is -2.

In four of nine games this season, Hamilton has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Hamilton has recorded a point in a game six times this season out of nine games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Hamilton has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of nine games played.

Hamilton's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Hamilton going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hamilton Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 9 Games 2 7 Points 1 4 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

