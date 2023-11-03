Dylan Cozens will be among those in action Friday when his Buffalo Sabres face the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center. There are prop bets for Cozens available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Dylan Cozens vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Sabres vs Flyers Game Info

Cozens Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Cozens has averaged 15:50 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Cozens has a goal in three of 10 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Cozens has recorded a point in a game six times this year out of 10 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Cozens has posted an assist in a game three times this year in 10 games played, including multiple assists once.

Cozens' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 37% chance of Cozens having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Cozens Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 33 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 10 Games 4 7 Points 0 3 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

