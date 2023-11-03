Erik Haula and the New Jersey Devils will play the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, at Enterprise Center. There are prop bets for Haula available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Erik Haula vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Haula Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Haula has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 13:22 on the ice per game.

Haula has netted a goal in a game four times this season in eight games played, including multiple goals once.

Haula has registered a point in a game four times this year over eight games played, with multiple points in two games.

Haula has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the eight games he's played.

Haula has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Haula having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Haula Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 8 Games 2 6 Points 2 5 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.