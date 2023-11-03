The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Erik Johnson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Erik Johnson score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Flyers this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Johnson has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 33 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.1 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

