The New Jersey Devils, with Jack Hughes, will be in action Friday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the St. Louis Blues. If you're thinking about a wager on Hughes against the Blues, we have plenty of info to help.

Jack Hughes vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -105)

1.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -200)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes' plus-minus this season, in 21:49 per game on the ice, is -1.

In Hughes' nine games played this season he's scored in three of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Hughes has a point in eight of nine games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Hughes has an assist in six of nine games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability that Hughes goes over his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

Hughes has an implied probability of 66.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 23 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 9 Games 2 20 Points 2 5 Goals 2 15 Assists 0

