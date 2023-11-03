Will Jeff Skinner Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 3?
Should you wager on Jeff Skinner to light the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres and the Philadelphia Flyers meet up on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Jeff Skinner score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)
Skinner stats and insights
- In four of 10 games this season, Skinner has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 13.9% of them.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have conceded 33 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.1 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Sabres vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
