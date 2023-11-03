Should you wager on Jeff Skinner to light the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres and the Philadelphia Flyers meet up on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jeff Skinner score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Skinner stats and insights

In four of 10 games this season, Skinner has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 13.9% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 33 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.1 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

