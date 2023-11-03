Jeff Skinner Game Preview: Sabres vs. Flyers - November 3
Jeff Skinner will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Philadelphia Flyers play on Friday at KeyBank Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skinner are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.
Jeff Skinner vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)
Skinner Season Stats Insights
- Skinner has averaged 17:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).
- Skinner has scored a goal in four of 10 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- In seven of 10 games this year, Skinner has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.
- Skinner has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 10 games played, including multiple assists once.
- Skinner's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he hits the over.
- The implied probability of Skinner going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.
Skinner Stats vs. the Flyers
- The Flyers are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 33 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Philadelphia
|10
|Games
|4
|10
|Points
|3
|5
|Goals
|1
|5
|Assists
|2
