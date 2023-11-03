Jeff Skinner will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Philadelphia Flyers play on Friday at KeyBank Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skinner are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Jeff Skinner vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Sabres vs Flyers Game Info

Skinner Season Stats Insights

Skinner has averaged 17:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Skinner has scored a goal in four of 10 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In seven of 10 games this year, Skinner has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Skinner has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 10 games played, including multiple assists once.

Skinner's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Skinner going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Skinner Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 33 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 10 Games 4 10 Points 3 5 Goals 1 5 Assists 2

