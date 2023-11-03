The New Jersey Devils, with Jesper Bratt, are in action Friday against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Bratt's props versus the Blues? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jesper Bratt vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bratt Season Stats Insights

Bratt has averaged 19:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Bratt has scored a goal in a game five times this year over nine games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In eight of nine games this year, Bratt has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In seven of nine games this year, Bratt has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Bratt's implied probability to go over his point total is 37% based on the odds.

There is a 58.2% chance of Bratt having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bratt Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 23 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 9 Games 2 18 Points 1 7 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.