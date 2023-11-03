For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Joel Farabee a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joel Farabee score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Farabee stats and insights

Farabee has scored in five of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.

Farabee has no points on the power play.

Farabee's shooting percentage is 22.7%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 29 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.