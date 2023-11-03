Will Joel Farabee Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 3?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Joel Farabee a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Joel Farabee score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Farabee stats and insights
- Farabee has scored in five of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
- Farabee has no points on the power play.
- Farabee's shooting percentage is 22.7%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 29 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Flyers vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH
