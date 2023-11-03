For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Joel Farabee a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joel Farabee score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Farabee stats and insights

  • Farabee has scored in five of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
  • Farabee has no points on the power play.
  • Farabee's shooting percentage is 22.7%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 29 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.