The Philadelphia Flyers, Joel Farabee among them, meet the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at KeyBank Center. If you'd like to wager on Farabee's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Joel Farabee vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Flyers vs Sabres Game Info

Farabee Season Stats Insights

Farabee has averaged 15:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

In five of 10 games this year, Farabee has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In seven of 10 games this year, Farabee has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Farabee has had an assist twice this year in 10 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Farabee goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Farabee going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Farabee Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 29 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 10 Games 4 7 Points 5 5 Goals 3 2 Assists 2

