Will John-Jason Peterka Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 3?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is John-Jason Peterka a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will John-Jason Peterka score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Peterka stats and insights
- In four of 10 games this season, Peterka has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken two shots in one game against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.
- Peterka has zero points on the power play.
- Peterka averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have conceded 33 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Sabres vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH
