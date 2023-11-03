In the upcoming matchup versus the Philadelphia Flyers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Jordan Greenway to score a goal for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Jordan Greenway score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Greenway stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Greenway scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Greenway has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are conceding 33 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.1 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

