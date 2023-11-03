Will Kyle Okposo light the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres play the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Kyle Okposo score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Okposo stats and insights

Okposo is yet to score through 10 games this season.

In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Okposo has no points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 33 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.1 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

