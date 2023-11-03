The New Jersey Devils, Luke Hughes included, will face the St. Louis Blues on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Hughes against the Blues, we have lots of info to help.

Luke Hughes vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes' plus-minus rating this season, in 19:55 per game on the ice, is +2.

Hughes has scored a goal in one of nine games this year.

In five of nine games this season, Hughes has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Hughes has an assist in four of nine games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Hughes goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 27th in the NHL.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.