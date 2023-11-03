The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Mattias Samuelsson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Samuelsson stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Samuelsson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Flyers this season in one game (zero shots).

Samuelsson has no points on the power play.

Samuelsson averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers are giving up 33 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.1 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

