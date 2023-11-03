Will Mattias Samuelsson Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 3?
The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Mattias Samuelsson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Samuelsson stats and insights
- In one of 10 games this season, Samuelsson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored against the Flyers this season in one game (zero shots).
- Samuelsson has no points on the power play.
- Samuelsson averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
Flyers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flyers are giving up 33 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.1 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Sabres vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
