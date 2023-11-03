For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the New Jersey Devils and the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, is Michael McLeod a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael McLeod score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McLeod stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, McLeod has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

McLeod has zero points on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 23 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.5 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.