In the upcoming game versus the Buffalo Sabres, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Morgan Frost to light the lamp for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Morgan Frost score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Frost stats and insights

Frost is yet to score through four games this season.

In one game against the Sabres this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Frost has zero points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 29 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

