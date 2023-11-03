Morgan Frost will be among those on the ice Friday when his Philadelphia Flyers face the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. There are prop bets for Frost available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Morgan Frost vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Flyers vs Sabres Game Info

Frost Season Stats Insights

Frost's plus-minus this season, in 6:09 per game on the ice, is -1.

Frost has yet to score a goal this season through four games played.

Frost has yet to record a point this year through four games.

Frost has yet to post an assist through four games this year.

Frost has an implied probability of 42.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Frost has an implied probability of 26.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Frost Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 29 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 4 Games 4 0 Points 2 0 Goals 2 0 Assists 0

