Will Nathan Bastian Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 3?
On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils clash with the St. Louis Blues. Is Nathan Bastian going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bastian stats and insights
- Bastian is yet to score through eight games this season.
- He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
- Bastian has zero points on the power play.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 19.5 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Devils vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN
