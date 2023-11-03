Noah Cates will be in action when the Philadelphia Flyers and Buffalo Sabres face off on Friday at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Cates' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Noah Cates vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Flyers vs Sabres Game Info

Cates Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Cates has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 16:02 on the ice per game.

In one of 10 games this season, Cates has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Cates has registered a point in a game three times this season out of 10 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Cates has an assist in two of 10 games this season, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

Cates has an implied probability of 43.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Cates going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Cates Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 29 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 10 Games 4 4 Points 2 1 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

