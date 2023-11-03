Noah Cates Game Preview: Flyers vs. Sabres - November 3
Noah Cates will be in action when the Philadelphia Flyers and Buffalo Sabres face off on Friday at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Cates' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.
Noah Cates vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)
Flyers vs Sabres Game Info
Cates Season Stats Insights
- In 10 games this season, Cates has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 16:02 on the ice per game.
- In one of 10 games this season, Cates has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.
- Cates has registered a point in a game three times this season out of 10 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- Cates has an assist in two of 10 games this season, with multiple assists in one of those contests.
- Cates has an implied probability of 43.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Cates going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Cates Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres have conceded 29 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's +3 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|10
|Games
|4
|4
|Points
|2
|1
|Goals
|1
|3
|Assists
|1
