The Dallas Mavericks (4-0), on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Ball Arena, will look to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Denver Nuggets (4-1). This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, ALT, and BSSW.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Mavericks matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN, ALT, and BSSW Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) was a result of putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) while allowing 112.5 per outing (eighth in league).

The Mavericks averaged 114.2 points per game last season (16th in the league) while giving up 114.1 per contest (16th in the NBA). They had a +6 scoring differential overall.

The teams combined to score 230 points per game last season, 2.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allowed 226.6 points per contest last year, 0.9 fewer points than the total for this game.

Denver covered 45 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.

Dallas compiled a 30-51-0 ATS record last year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +500 +275 - Mavericks +2500 +1200 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.