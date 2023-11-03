The New Jersey Devils, Ondrej Palat included, will face the St. Louis Blues on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Palat are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Ondrej Palat vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Palat Season Stats Insights

Palat's plus-minus this season, in 14:34 per game on the ice, is -2.

Through nine games this season, Palat has yet to score a goal.

Despite recording points in three of nine games this season, Palat has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Palat has an assist in three of nine games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Palat goes over his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Palat going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Palat Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 9 Games 2 3 Points 0 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

