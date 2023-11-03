Can we count on Owen Power scoring a goal when the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Owen Power score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Power stats and insights

  • In one of 10 games this season, Power scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.
  • Power has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 33 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.1 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

