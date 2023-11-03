Can we count on Owen Power scoring a goal when the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Owen Power score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Power stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Power scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.

Power has zero points on the power play.

He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 33 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.1 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

