Owen Power will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Philadelphia Flyers face off on Friday at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Power's props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Owen Power vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sabres vs Flyers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Power Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Power has a plus-minus of +9, while averaging 22:58 on the ice per game.

In one of 10 games this year, Power has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Power has a point in six games this year through 10 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Power has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 10 games played.

The implied probability that Power hits the over on his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Power going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Power Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 33 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 10 Games 4 6 Points 3 1 Goals 1 5 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.