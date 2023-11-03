Owen Power Game Preview: Sabres vs. Flyers - November 3
Owen Power will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Philadelphia Flyers face off on Friday at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Power's props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Owen Power vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Sabres vs Flyers Game Info
|Sabres vs Flyers Odds/Over/Under
|Sabres vs Flyers Prediction
|Sabres vs Flyers Betting Trends & Stats
|Sabres vs Flyers Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Power Season Stats Insights
- In 10 games this season, Power has a plus-minus of +9, while averaging 22:58 on the ice per game.
- In one of 10 games this year, Power has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.
- Power has a point in six games this year through 10 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.
- Power has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 10 games played.
- The implied probability that Power hits the over on his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 40% of Power going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Power Stats vs. the Flyers
- The Flyers have given up 33 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Philadelphia
|10
|Games
|4
|6
|Points
|3
|1
|Goals
|1
|5
|Assists
|2
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.