Owen Tippett and the Philadelphia Flyers will meet the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, at KeyBank Center. Prop bets for Tippett in that upcoming Flyers-Sabres game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Owen Tippett vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Flyers vs Sabres Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tippett Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Tippett has averaged 15:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

In two of 10 games this year, Tippett has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Tippett has registered a point in a game five times this year out of 10 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Tippett has posted an assist in a game three times this year in 10 games played, including multiple assists once.

Tippett's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Tippett going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tippett Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 29 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 10 Games 4 6 Points 3 2 Goals 3 4 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.