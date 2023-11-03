Owen Tippett Game Preview: Flyers vs. Sabres - November 3
Owen Tippett and the Philadelphia Flyers will meet the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, at KeyBank Center. Prop bets for Tippett in that upcoming Flyers-Sabres game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Owen Tippett vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Flyers vs Sabres Game Info
Tippett Season Stats Insights
- In 10 games this season, Tippett has averaged 15:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.
- In two of 10 games this year, Tippett has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.
- Tippett has registered a point in a game five times this year out of 10 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- Tippett has posted an assist in a game three times this year in 10 games played, including multiple assists once.
- Tippett's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he goes over.
- The implied probability of Tippett going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.
Tippett Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 29 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
- The team's +3 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|10
|Games
|4
|6
|Points
|3
|2
|Goals
|3
|4
|Assists
|0
