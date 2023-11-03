Will Peyton Krebs Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 3?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Peyton Krebs a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Peyton Krebs score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Krebs stats and insights
- Krebs is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has not scored against the Flyers this season in one game (zero shots).
- Krebs has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 33 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.1 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.