On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Rasmus Dahlin going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Dahlin stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Dahlin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Dahlin has picked up three assists on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 8.7% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are giving up 33 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

