Rasmus Dahlin will be among those on the ice Friday when his Buffalo Sabres meet the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center. There are prop bets for Dahlin available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Rasmus Dahlin vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Sabres vs Flyers Game Info

Dahlin Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Dahlin has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 24:12 on the ice per game.

Dahlin has a goal in two of 10 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Dahlin has a point in eight of 10 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Dahlin has an assist in six of 10 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Dahlin's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 55.6% of Dahlin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dahlin Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 33 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 10 Games 4 9 Points 1 2 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

