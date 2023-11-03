Sabres vs. Flyers Injury Report Today - November 3
Here's a look at the injury report for the Buffalo Sabres (5-5), which currently has three players listed, as the Sabres ready for their matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers (4-5-1) at KeyBank Center on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM ET.
Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Zachary Benson
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Eric Comrie
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jack Quinn
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ryan Ellis
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Marc Staal
|D
|Out
|Rib
|Carter Hart
|G
|Questionable
|Mid-Body
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Sabres vs. Flyers Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Buffalo, New York
- Arena: KeyBank Center
Sabres Season Insights
- The Sabres' 32 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Their goal differential (+3) ranks 13th in the league.
Flyers Season Insights
- The Flyers' 32 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them eighth in the NHL.
- Philadelphia concedes 3.3 goals per game (33 total), which ranks 27th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -1, they are 16th in the league.
Sabres vs. Flyers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Sabres (-185)
|Flyers (+150)
|7
