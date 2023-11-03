Here's a look at the injury report for the Buffalo Sabres (5-5), which currently has three players listed, as the Sabres ready for their matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers (4-5-1) at KeyBank Center on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM ET.

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Zachary Benson LW Out Lower Body Eric Comrie G Out Lower Body Jack Quinn RW Out Achilles

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Ellis D Out Lower Body Marc Staal D Out Rib Carter Hart G Questionable Mid-Body Rasmus Ristolainen D Out Undisclosed

Sabres vs. Flyers Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Arena: KeyBank Center

Sabres Season Insights

The Sabres' 32 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL.

Their goal differential (+3) ranks 13th in the league.

Flyers Season Insights

The Flyers' 32 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them eighth in the NHL.

Philadelphia concedes 3.3 goals per game (33 total), which ranks 27th in the league.

With a goal differential of -1, they are 16th in the league.

Sabres vs. Flyers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Sabres (-185) Flyers (+150) 7

