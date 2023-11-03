The Buffalo Sabres will host the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday, November 3, with the Flyers having lost three consecutive games.

You can see the Sabres look to take down the Flyers on NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH.

Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Sabres vs Flyers Additional Info

Sabres vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/1/2023 Flyers Sabres 5-2 BUF

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres rank 11th in goals against, giving up 29 total goals (2.9 per game) in NHL play.

The Sabres rank 12th in the NHL with 32 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Over on the defensive side, the Sabres have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that time.

Sabres Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jeff Skinner 10 5 5 10 5 7 46.2% Rasmus Dahlin 10 2 7 9 8 7 - Tage Thompson 10 5 4 9 1 7 45.5% Casey Mittelstadt 10 3 6 9 5 7 40.8% Alex Tuch 10 1 6 7 3 8 100%

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers' total of 33 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 24th in the league.

The Flyers' 32 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 12th in the league.

Defensively, the Flyers have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 32 goals over that stretch.

Flyers Key Players