Sabres vs. Flyers: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 3
Friday's NHL offering features an outing between the favored Buffalo Sabres (5-5, -185 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Philadelphia Flyers (4-5-1, +150 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sabres vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sabres vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Sabres Moneyline
|Flyers Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-185
|+150
|7
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|-184
|+152
|6.5
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sabres vs. Flyers Betting Trends
- Philadelphia has played five games this season that finished with more than 7 goals.
- The Sabres have been victorious in two of their three games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).
- This season the Flyers have four wins in the eight games in which they've been an underdog.
- Buffalo has had moneyline odds set at -185 or shorter in only one game this season, and lost.
- Philadelphia is 1-4 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +150 or longer on the moneyline.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.