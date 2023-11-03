Friday's NHL offering features an outing between the favored Buffalo Sabres (5-5, -185 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Philadelphia Flyers (4-5-1, +150 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH.

Sabres vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Sabres vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Sabres vs. Flyers Betting Trends

Philadelphia has played five games this season that finished with more than 7 goals.

The Sabres have been victorious in two of their three games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

This season the Flyers have four wins in the eight games in which they've been an underdog.

Buffalo has had moneyline odds set at -185 or shorter in only one game this season, and lost.

Philadelphia is 1-4 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +150 or longer on the moneyline.

