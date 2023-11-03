The Buffalo Sabres (5-5) host the Philadelphia Flyers (4-5-1), who have fallen in three in a row, on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Friday's hockey action.

Sabres vs. Flyers Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final result of Sabres 4, Flyers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Sabres (-185)

Sabres (-185) Total Pick: Under 7 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 7 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Flyers (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sabres vs Flyers Additional Info

Sabres Splits and Trends

The Sabres have a 5-5 record overall, with a 1-0-1 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Buffalo is 1-3-0 (two points) in its four games decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Sabres recorded just one goal, they lost both times.

Buffalo has lost the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Sabres are 5-2-0 in the seven games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 10 points).

In the three games when Buffalo has scored a single power-play goal, it went 1-2-0 to register two points.

When it has outshot its opponent, Buffalo is 3-1-0 (six points).

The Sabres' opponents have had more shots in six games. The Sabres finished 2-4-0 in those matchups (four points).

Flyers Splits and Trends

The Flyers have a -1-1 record in overtime contests this season and a 4-5-1 overall record.

Philadelphia has two points (1-4-0) in five games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

The Flyers have scored more than two goals in five games, earning seven points from those contests.

In the two games when Philadelphia has recorded a lone power-play goal, it lost both times.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Philadelphia is 4-2-1 (nine points).

The Flyers have been outshot by opponents three times, losing each game.

Team Stats Comparison

Sabres Rank Sabres AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 16th 3.2 Goals Scored 3.2 16th 12th 2.9 Goals Allowed 3.3 22nd 26th 28.6 Shots 33.4 6th 19th 31.1 Shots Allowed 26.7 3rd 29th 10% Power Play % 11.43% 28th 5th 90% Penalty Kill % 77.78% 16th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Sabres vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.