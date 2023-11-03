When the Buffalo Sabres play the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center on Friday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), Rasmus Dahlin and Travis Sanheim should be two of the best players to keep an eye on.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Sabres vs. Flyers Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sabres Players to Watch

Jeff Skinner is one of Buffalo's leading contributors (10 points), via collected five goals and five assists.

Dahlin has chipped in with nine points (two goals, seven assists).

Tage Thompson's total of nine points is via five goals and four assists.

Eric Comrie's record is 1-1-0. He has conceded six goals (2.4 goals against average) and recorded 64 saves with a .914% save percentage (23rd in league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Flyers Players to Watch

Travis Konecny's eight goals and three assists in 10 matchups give him 11 points on the season.

Philadelphia's Sanheim has posted 10 total points (one per game), with one goal and nine assists.

This season, Cam Atkinson has six goals and three assists, for a season point total of nine.

In the crease, Samuel Ersson has a .763 save percentage (67th in the league), with 45 total saves, while conceding 14 goals (4.9 goals against average). He has compiled a 0-2-1 record between the posts for Philadelphia this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sabres vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

Sabres Rank Sabres AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 16th 3.2 Goals Scored 3.2 16th 12th 2.9 Goals Allowed 3.3 22nd 26th 28.6 Shots 33.4 6th 19th 31.1 Shots Allowed 26.7 3rd 29th 10% Power Play % 11.43% 28th 5th 90% Penalty Kill % 77.78% 16th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.