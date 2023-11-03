Sabres vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Philadelphia Flyers (4-5-1) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they take on the Buffalo Sabres (5-5) on the road on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH.
Sabres vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Sabres (-185)
|Flyers (+150)
|7
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres Betting Insights
- The Sabres have gone 2-1 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter in only one game this season, and lost.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Sabres a 64.9% chance to win.
- Buffalo's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 7 goals four times.
Flyers Betting Insights
- The Flyers have been made an underdog eight times this season, and won four of those games.
- Philadelphia has entered five games this season as the underdog by +150 or more and is 1-4 in those contests.
- The Flyers have a 40.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Philadelphia has combined with its opponent to score more than 7 goals in five of 10 games this season.
Sabres vs Flyers Additional Info
Sabres vs. Flyers Rankings
|Sabres Total (Rank)
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|32 (12th)
|Goals
|32 (12th)
|29 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|33 (24th)
|3 (28th)
|Power Play Goals
|4 (23rd)
|4 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|6 (12th)
Sabres Advanced Stats
- The Sabres offense's 32 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.
- The Sabres rank 11th in total goals against, conceding 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in NHL action.
- The team is ranked 12th in goal differential at +3.
Flyers Advanced Stats
- The Flyers have the league's 12th-ranked scoring offense (32 total goals, 3.2 per game).
- The Flyers have allowed 3.3 goals per game, 33 total, which ranks 24th among league teams.
- They have a -1 goal differential, which ranks 18th in the league.
