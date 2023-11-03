The Philadelphia Flyers (4-5-1) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they take on the Buffalo Sabres (5-5) on the road on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH.

Sabres vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Sabres (-185) Flyers (+150) 7 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres Betting Insights

The Sabres have gone 2-1 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter in only one game this season, and lost.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Sabres a 64.9% chance to win.

Buffalo's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 7 goals four times.

Flyers Betting Insights

The Flyers have been made an underdog eight times this season, and won four of those games.

Philadelphia has entered five games this season as the underdog by +150 or more and is 1-4 in those contests.

The Flyers have a 40.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Philadelphia has combined with its opponent to score more than 7 goals in five of 10 games this season.

Sabres vs Flyers Additional Info

Sabres vs. Flyers Rankings

Sabres Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 32 (12th) Goals 32 (12th) 29 (11th) Goals Allowed 33 (24th) 3 (28th) Power Play Goals 4 (23rd) 4 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 6 (12th)

Sabres Advanced Stats

The Sabres offense's 32 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.

The Sabres rank 11th in total goals against, conceding 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in NHL action.

The team is ranked 12th in goal differential at +3.

Flyers Advanced Stats

The Flyers have the league's 12th-ranked scoring offense (32 total goals, 3.2 per game).

The Flyers have allowed 3.3 goals per game, 33 total, which ranks 24th among league teams.

They have a -1 goal differential, which ranks 18th in the league.

