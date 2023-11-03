Travis Konecny and Jeff Skinner are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Buffalo Sabres square off at KeyBank Center on Friday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Sabres vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sabres vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Jeff Skinner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Skinner is Buffalo's top contributor with 10 points. He has five goals and five assists this season.

Skinner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Nov. 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Avalanche Oct. 29 0 2 2 4 at Devils Oct. 27 0 1 1 5 at Senators Oct. 24 2 0 2 6 vs. Canadiens Oct. 23 1 0 1 3

Rasmus Dahlin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Rasmus Dahlin is another of Buffalo's offensive options, contributing nine points (two goals, seven assists) to the team.

Dahlin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Nov. 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Avalanche Oct. 29 1 0 1 3 at Devils Oct. 27 1 0 1 1 at Senators Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 vs. Canadiens Oct. 23 0 1 1 3

Tage Thompson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Tage Thompson's nine points this season have come via five goals and four assists.

Thompson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Nov. 1 1 2 3 1 vs. Avalanche Oct. 29 0 1 1 2 at Devils Oct. 27 1 0 1 2 at Senators Oct. 24 2 1 3 3 vs. Canadiens Oct. 23 0 0 0 5

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Konecny's eight goals and three assists in 10 games for Philadelphia add up to 11 total points on the season.

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 1 0 0 0 5 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 30 0 0 0 2 vs. Ducks Oct. 28 2 0 2 6 vs. Wild Oct. 26 1 1 2 5 at Golden Knights Oct. 24 0 0 0 1

Travis Sanheim Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Travis Sanheim is a top offensive contributor for Philadelphia with 10 total points this season. He has scored one goal and added nine assists in 10 games.

Sanheim Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 1 0 2 2 2 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Oct. 28 0 0 0 5 vs. Wild Oct. 26 1 2 3 2 at Golden Knights Oct. 24 0 1 1 3

