In the upcoming game against the Buffalo Sabres, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Scott Laughton to find the back of the net for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Scott Laughton score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Laughton stats and insights

Laughton is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Sabres this season, but has not scored.

Laughton has no points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are giving up 29 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

