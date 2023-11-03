For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Sean Couturier a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Sean Couturier score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Couturier stats and insights

Couturier has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Sabres this season in one game (zero shots).

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

Couturier averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 29 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

