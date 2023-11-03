Sean Couturier Game Preview: Flyers vs. Sabres - November 3
Sean Couturier will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and Buffalo Sabres play on Friday at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Couturier's props? Here is some information to help you.
Sean Couturier vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)
Flyers vs Sabres Game Info
Couturier Season Stats Insights
- In 10 games this season, Couturier has averaged 19:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.
- Couturier has a goal in two of 10 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.
- Couturier has registered a point in a game six times this season over 10 games played, with multiple points in two games.
- Couturier has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 10 games played, including multiple assists once.
- Couturier's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 40% of Couturier going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Couturier Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres have given up 29 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+3).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|10
|Games
|1
|8
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|0
