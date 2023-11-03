Sean Couturier will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and Buffalo Sabres play on Friday at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Couturier's props? Here is some information to help you.

Sean Couturier vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Flyers vs Sabres Game Info

Couturier Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Couturier has averaged 19:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Couturier has a goal in two of 10 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Couturier has registered a point in a game six times this season over 10 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Couturier has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 10 games played, including multiple assists once.

Couturier's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Couturier going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Couturier Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 29 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 10 Games 1 8 Points 0 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

