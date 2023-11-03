Should you wager on Sean Walker to light the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Buffalo Sabres go head to head on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Sean Walker score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Walker stats and insights

Walker has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

Walker has zero points on the power play.

Walker's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 29 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.7 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

