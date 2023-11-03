How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
There is one matchup on today's Serie A schedule, Lazio playing Bologna.
We've got everything you need regarding how to watch today's Serie A action right here. Check out the links below.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Bologna vs Lazio
Lazio journeys to face Bologna at Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna.
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Lazio (+165)
- Underdog: Bologna (+170)
- Draw: (+205)
