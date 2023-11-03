When the Buffalo Sabres face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Tage Thompson light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tage Thompson score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Thompson stats and insights

In four of 10 games this season, Thompson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Flyers this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.

On the power play, Thompson has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Thompson averages 3.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 33 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.