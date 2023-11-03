Tage Thompson will be on the ice when the Buffalo Sabres and Philadelphia Flyers face off on Friday at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Thompson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Tage Thompson vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Sabres vs Flyers Game Info

Thompson Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Thompson has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 19:23 on the ice per game.

Thompson has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 10 games played, including multiple goals once.

Thompson has a point in five of 10 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In three of 10 games this season, Thompson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Thompson's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.

Thompson has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Thompson Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are conceding 33 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 10 Games 4 9 Points 3 5 Goals 1 4 Assists 2

