Will Timo Meier Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 3?
On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils go head to head against the St. Louis Blues. Is Timo Meier going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Timo Meier score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)
Meier stats and insights
- In two of nine games this season, Meier has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Blues yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
- Meier's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blues have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 23 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Devils vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN
