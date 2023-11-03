On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils go head to head against the St. Louis Blues. Is Timo Meier going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Timo Meier score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Meier stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Meier has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Blues yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

Meier's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 23 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

