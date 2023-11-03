Timo Meier and the New Jersey Devils will play on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the St. Louis Blues. There are prop bets for Meier available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Timo Meier vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Meier Season Stats Insights

Meier has averaged 17:09 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

Meier has twice scored a goal in a game this season in nine games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Meier has recorded a point in a game six times this season over nine games played, with multiple points in two games.

Meier has an assist in five of nine games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Meier has an implied probability of 64.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Meier has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Meier Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 9 Games 1 8 Points 1 2 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

