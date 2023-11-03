When the Philadelphia Flyers face off against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Travis Konecny light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Travis Konecny score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Konecny stats and insights

In five of 10 games this season, Konecny has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has attempted five shots in one game versus the Sabres this season, but has not scored.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 22.2% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 29 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

