The Philadelphia Flyers, Travis Konecny among them, face the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at KeyBank Center. If you're considering a wager on Konecny against the Sabres, we have lots of info to help.

Travis Konecny vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Flyers vs Sabres Game Info

Konecny Season Stats Insights

Konecny has averaged 17:11 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Konecny has a goal in five games this season out of 10 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Konecny has a point in six of 10 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Konecny has an assist in three of 10 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Konecny hits the over on his points over/under is 61.7%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Konecny going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Konecny Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 29 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 10 Games 3 11 Points 3 8 Goals 1 3 Assists 2

