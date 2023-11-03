Travis Konecny Game Preview: Flyers vs. Sabres - November 3
The Philadelphia Flyers, Travis Konecny among them, face the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at KeyBank Center. If you're considering a wager on Konecny against the Sabres, we have lots of info to help.
Travis Konecny vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)
Flyers vs Sabres Game Info
Konecny Season Stats Insights
- Konecny has averaged 17:11 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).
- Konecny has a goal in five games this season out of 10 games played, including multiple goals three times.
- Konecny has a point in six of 10 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.
- Konecny has an assist in three of 10 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- The implied probability that Konecny hits the over on his points over/under is 61.7%, based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Konecny going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Konecny Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres have conceded 29 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 12th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|10
|Games
|3
|11
|Points
|3
|8
|Goals
|1
|3
|Assists
|2
